Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani will perform Thursday and Friday nights at Duncan Hall for Purdue Convocations. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Esfahani about…
Pianist Richard Goode is a legendary musician. A Nonesuch recording artist, Goode returns to West Lafayette Sunday afternoon in a solo program that spans…
The award winning NYC Mariachi group Flor de Toloaches performs Thursday night at Purdue University. The Purdue Convocations event starts at 7:30pm at the…
The Guerrilla Girls speak this Thursday at Purdue University. They are feminist activist artists who for over thirty years, have worn gorilla masks and…
Pianist Drew Petersen is one of four recipients of this year’s Avery Fisher Career Grants, and performs this Friday, April 6th at Purdue University's Loeb…
Guitarist Jiji is a young performer and composer who plays diverse styles and creates amazing sound worlds. The First Prize Winner of the 2016 CAG Victor…
Andre Watts entered the music scene at age 16 when Leonard Bernstein chose him to debut with the New York Philharmonic in a national broadcasted Young…
Ensemble 4.1 performs Wednesday night for Purdue Convocations. The world's only professional "piano windtet" - features works by Mozart, Beethoven, and…
John Clare talks to Todd Wetzel, Executive Director of Purdue Convocations about the organization’s mission and activities, including a preview of the…