Dan Altman

-
The latest salvo in the years-long fight between Governor Mike Pence and education superintendent Glenda Ritz was fired by the Ritz camp this week, when…
-
State education and legal officials are looking into a potential problem with the law that mandates schools receive annual A-through-F accountability…
-
The State Board of Education thinks there are serious consequences to the latest problems in grading the ISTEP exam, and is even considering taking legal…
-
The Indiana Department of Education has shut down its website after what it says was an attempted hacking.A release from the department says the site was…