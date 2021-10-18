-
Dignitaries cutting the ribbon Thursday at a new Rolls-Royce research facility at Purdue University say increased defense spending proposed in President…
-
The fundraising arm of Purdue is moving to the Purdue Research Foundation.The Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee approved the transfer Friday…
-
After already breaking the state’s record for job commitments in 2012, nine more companies have pledged to create more than 2,500 jobs over the new few…
-
With a month still to go this year, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced 2012 will set a record for commitments from companies to…
-
Indiana’s secretary of commerce says the state is on course to help create 25,000 new jobs this year.Dan Hasler told members of a study committee on…