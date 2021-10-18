-
Tippecanoe County could have a fairly sizable unexpected expense in its 2016 budget.Commissioner Dave Byers told the county council Tuesday the courthouse…
-
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners are recommending a two-percent raise for county employees in 2016.The pay hike will cost the county roughly…
-
The 2015 budget for Tippecanoe County is roughly four-percent higher than in 2014.The $41.3-million spending plan was unanimously approved by Council…
-
West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County have finalized plans to fund Amtrak’s Hoosier State Line for one year. The city will pay $16,667 a month and the…
-
Tippecanoe County employees will not be getting a raise in 2014.But Commissioners are recommending the County Council approve a one-thousand dollar bonus…
-
The repeal of Indiana’s inheritance tax in the new two-year budget affects more than state coffers. Counties received the revenue as well.In Tippecanoe…
-
Tippecanoe County officials are considering the possibility of employee raises in the next budget.Auditor Jennifer Weston provided the commissioners with…
-
The only new member of the Tippecanoe County Council says his previous experience is preparing him for his new role.Bryan Metzger, who won one of three…
-
Republicans will continue to hold all the seats on the Tippecanoe County Council.Incumbents Kevin Underwood and John Basham won re-election. Bryan Metzger…
-
An additional 3% could be spent on salaries for Tippecanoe County employees in 2013.Commissioners are recommending the County Council approve spending up…