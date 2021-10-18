-
A Purdue freshman is back on campus after claiming two national titles in diving.Steele Johnson came in first in the ten-meter platform and one-meter…
-
It’s been a whirl wind past few days for David Boudia.Saturday, the former Purdue diver captured gold at the London Olympics. That was followed by a blitz…
-
David Boudia said he wanted to enjoy the Olympic experience in London more than his first time around four years ago in Beijing.That shouldn't be too…
-
Olympic diving in the United States is in a bit of a drought. The last U.S. Olympic gold in the sport came 20 years ago and no American diver has earned a…
-
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis talks with WBAA's Sam Klemet about his experience in the games and his role as mentor of former Purdue diver…
-
A former Purdue athlete is going to the Olympics.Diver David Boudia qualified for the London games in the 10-meter synchronized competition at the U.S.…