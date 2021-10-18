-
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette unveiled its new advocacy center Tuesday, where the organization hopes to offer better-quality services.The center – which…
-
More children are able to attend support groups offered at YWCA Greater Lafayette.Until now, only children of adults going to support groups could take…
-
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette is counting on more community support to help operate its domestic violence shelter.Program Coordinator Jasmine Dowd says…
-
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette has a new executive director. The board hired Debi DeBruyn for the job.The West Lafayette resident has a long history with…