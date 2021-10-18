-
Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order creating a position within his office to oversee all state agencies involved with drug prevention and treatment…
-
A Colorado drug-enforcement official and anti-legalization advocate is urging the state to say no to making marijuana legal in Indiana.Thomas Gorman,…
-
Indiana health officials are endorsing a new set of guidelines for emergency departments prescribing opioids for acute pain.The Governor’s Task Force on…
-
Indiana is exploring expansion of its addiction hotline and developing a more Indiana-centric program that will help the state in its battle against drug…
-
While Indiana lawmakers are considering different ways to reduce production of methamphetamine, police officers across the state are doing what they can…
-
State and local road funding, harsher penalties for drug dealers, and holding schools harmless for a drop in ISTEP scores – those are some of the…
-
The General Assembly this session will look to address the state’s ongoing drug crisis by expanding the Lifeline law and making it easier for people to…
-
Governor Mike Pence has acted on eight recommendations from the first two meetings of the drug abuse task force, drawing praise from state and federal…
-
More than two weeks after the first meeting of Governor Mike Pence’s drug abuse task force, the governor is ordering state agencies to begin implementing…
-
Governor Mike Pence’s Drug Abuse Task Force is scheduled for only three meetings, with some questioning whether much can be accomplished in such a short…