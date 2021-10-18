early childhood education

-
A downtrodden portion of Indianapolis has been granted more than $8 million from the Obama Administration for revitalization.The Circle City’s…
-
More than 500,000 children ages five and younger have parents on active military duty for the United States.The Department of Defense wants to make sure…
-
Proposed legislation this General Assembly sought to make kindergarten mandatory for Hoosier children by lowering the compulsory school age from seven to…
-
As Indiana’s “On My Way Pre-K” pilot program launches this month, lawmakers are discussing the potential to expand the initiative.Legislation waiting for…
-
The new year brings a fresh start, and nobody is more aware of impending changes than families in Allen, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh counties.Indiana’s…
-
Next month, the state will begin its pre-kindergarten pilot in four counties. It’ll add a fifth pilot county later in the year.Indiana Youth Institute…
-
As an education reporter in Indiana, I talk to a lot different people about education issues: politicians, teachers, parents, state agency employees and…
-
A preschool classroom can be overwhelming. Take one at Bloomington Montessori for example.There’s a few dozen students scattered around the room, each…
-
Parents in Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh Counties will soon be eligible to receive state funding to send their kids to preschool.Indiana's…
-
The Family and Social Services Administration will announce this month the five counties selected to participate in the state’s new pre-k pilot program,…