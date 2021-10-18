Eddie VanBogaert

-
A developer is eyeing a vacant lot in West Lafayette for a new hotel.The company is MHG Hotels, LLC and it wants to rezone property along Tapawingo Drive,…
West Lafayette residents could see their trash fee increase as soon as July 1st.Council members are considering an update to the city’s trash ordinance…
The city of West Lafayette could soon extend its footprint within Tippecanoe County. An annexation ordinance sponsored by Mayor John Dennis is set to come…
State and local lawmakers in Tippecanoe County are fighting a bill that would limit college students’ voting rights. A proposal before the Indiana House…
West Lafayette officials are considering three rezoning ordinances for planned developments in the city.The projects include a residential building on the…