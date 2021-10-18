-
Indiana State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) announced Friday he will retire next year, opting not to run for re-election.Boots, first elected in…
An effort to make it harder for Libertarian U.S. Senate and governor candidates to make it onto the ballot is likely dead this session.The legislation…
Indiana residents must be registered to vote 29 days before each election. What do you need on Election Day? What do you need to register to vote? Can you…
Purdue students planning to vote this year have new ID rules to contend with. And with about three months to go until Election Day, what can the city of…
Six months before the November general election, the Tippecanoe County Election Board is shopping for a new contractor to provide computer software needed…
The ACLU says an Indiana law barring voters from taking pictures of their ballot in the voting booth violates the First Amendment, but the state is…
The next Democratic presidential nominee could be the oldest in the party’s history. Democrats have only nominated one non-incumbent over 60 since 1880,…
Only 31-percent of registered voters in Tippecanoe County actually voted in last year’s general election. That anemic turnout was still double what the…
Now that a controversial bill that would have eliminated straight-ticket voting in Indiana is dead for this session, its authors are trying to find a…
An Indiana professor will be among 900 volunteers in Ukraine to help monitor the country‘s upcoming presidential election.IU- Kokomo Professor Kathy…