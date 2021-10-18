-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is joining other pharmaceutical companies in arguing against legislation that aims to reduce drug costs. Congress is debating…
-
Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is reducing the list price of one of its frequently-used insulins for a second time in the last two…
-
Global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is planning for employees working from home to return to their Indianapolis offices this summer. Officials say…
-
Eli Lilly is joining other pharmaceutical companies working to fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India. The country has reported almost 4,000 deaths…
-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is partnering with health care systems around the state to increase access and affordability around its COVID-19 antibody…
-
The political action committee of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, LillyPAC, has joined other major corporations in pausing political donations to some…
-
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency authorization to Eli Lilly for its COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab.The Indianapolis-based…
-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly has ended testing its COVID-19 antibody therapy on hospitalized patients. Earlier this month, Eli Lilly temporarily suspended…
-
Eli Lilly paused trials of its COVID-19 treatment drug Tuesday. The news came less than a day after Johnson & Johnson also paused its trial on a COVID-19…
-
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is now on hold, after a participant became ill. Though pauses are not uncommon throughout the study or trial…