  • Arts & Culture
    Steve Eddy Wildcat Creek essay
    Steve Eddy
    ,
    Some would say parenting is a team sport – there’s even a book with that title.But what happens when the two coaches have slightly different game plans?
  • Arts & Culture
    Steve Eddy Off to College essay
    Steve Eddy
    ,
    About this time of year, college students are getting their things together for a return to campus.For those going for the first time, their parents are…
  • Arts & Culture
    Glorified Steak
    Family traditions are passed on from generation to generation. But sometimes they jump to another family through marriage.Scott Hutcheson says he married…
  • Arts & Culture
    ...as July 4th is to...
    For some Americans, the 4th of July is the pinnacle of summer. A day off from work, great weather (hopefully), and time with family and friends.To Scott…
  • Arts & Culture
    Ice Cream... for Breakfast?
    Hand-me-downs can cause delight or dread, depending on what the item is.Scott Hutcheson has had a range of emotions accepting some of his parent's…
  • Arts & Culture
    Steve Eddy Father's Day essay
    Steve Eddy
    ,
    Father’s Day is Sunday – a time to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.While there’s one special day set aside…
  • Arts & Culture
    Those Lazy Days of (Unofficial) Summer
    Memorial Day kicks off the summer season for most of us, although that doesn't mean the same thing to all people.Scott Hutcheson thinks no matter your…
  • Arts & Culture
    Picnic Fare
    Barbecue Chicken Salad1/3 cup barbecue sauce1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce2 pounds cooked chicken1 small red onion1 small…
  • Arts & Culture
    Parrot Head Wannabe
    In the opening line of the song Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett sings of "nibblin' on sponge cake."While Scott Hutcheson has the Margaritaville attitude, he…
  • Arts & Culture
    Game Time Spanakopita
    March Madness is about more than just basketball wins and losses, or if you picked the winning bracket.Scott Hutcheson argues it's about the stories that…
