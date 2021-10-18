-
Some would say parenting is a team sport – there’s even a book with that title.But what happens when the two coaches have slightly different game plans?
-
About this time of year, college students are getting their things together for a return to campus.For those going for the first time, their parents are…
-
Family traditions are passed on from generation to generation. But sometimes they jump to another family through marriage.Scott Hutcheson says he married…
-
For some Americans, the 4th of July is the pinnacle of summer. A day off from work, great weather (hopefully), and time with family and friends.To Scott…
-
Hand-me-downs can cause delight or dread, depending on what the item is.Scott Hutcheson has had a range of emotions accepting some of his parent's…
-
Father’s Day is Sunday – a time to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.While there’s one special day set aside…
-
Memorial Day kicks off the summer season for most of us, although that doesn't mean the same thing to all people.Scott Hutcheson thinks no matter your…
-
Barbecue Chicken Salad1/3 cup barbecue sauce1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce2 pounds cooked chicken1 small red onion1 small…
-
In the opening line of the song Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett sings of "nibblin' on sponge cake."While Scott Hutcheson has the Margaritaville attitude, he…
-
March Madness is about more than just basketball wins and losses, or if you picked the winning bracket.Scott Hutcheson argues it's about the stories that…