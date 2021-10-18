-
Daily fantasy sports companies have until August to declare they want to keep doing business in Indiana.In March, Indiana became the second state to…
A Senate panel Wednesday unanimously approved legislation legalizing and regulating daily fantasy sports, such as the websites Fan Duel and DraftKings.…
The two leading fantasy football companies are backing an Indiana proposal to regulate the industry.Representatives of DraftKings and FanDuel told a House…
Fantasy football is alive and well in Indiana, but legislators may seek legal protections for players.New York's attorney general has asked a judge to…
If you’ve watched any sports lately, or listened to any music online, you’ve likely heard ads for fantasy sports websites Draft Kings and Fan Duel.There’s…