-
Almost half of all Indiana farmland isn’t owned by the farmer who works it — it’s rented out. In the same way people who rent apartments are unlikely to…
-
U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (R-District 6) met with farmers Wednesday during a closed-door meeting in Shelbyville.Reporters weren’t allowed inside, but the…
-
White County officials are advising Brookston residents to beware of scammers as cleanup continues from last week’s storm.County Emergency Management…
-
Farmers will soon have one place to store and share all the data they need to do business -- from crop yields to soil samples. The Agricultural Data…
-
Most people agree clean rivers and streams are vital to our health. The divide comes when the conversation turns to who should make sure those waterways…
-
Indiana farmland values declined in all three categories last year for the first time since 2009 -- but a Purdue economist says the drop was expected.In…
-
The Indiana State Fair this year is shining a spotlight on the Hoosiers who help put food on the table as part of its “Year of the Farmer.” The State…
-
Second-generation West Lafayette farmer Kevin Underwood has three tractors he uses to farm 1,600 acres of land – one is several decades old, another he…
-
The new head of the Purdue University Extension’s agriculture and natural resources programs says he’ll focus on food security. But that may mean butting…
-
Farmers in all 92 Indiana counties are now eligible to receive emergency loans from the federal government to provide relief from the severe drought. The…