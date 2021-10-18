-
Several groups and soloists join at Riehle Plaza this Fourth of July to celebrate Independence Day. WBAA's John Clare spoke with conductor William D.…
-
Well in advance of Independence Day, fireworks were going off in many Indiana neighborhoods. And that can pose a big problem for some military…
-
Fireworks and the Fourth of July may go hand-in-hand, but Hoosiers are being reminded to use common sense when celebrating this week. Consumer fireworks…
-
The use of fireworks in the unincorporated parts of Tippecanoe County has been restricted.Last month, Commissioners voted to have the county guidelines…
-
Plans to restrict the use of fireworks in Tippecanoe County are moving forward.Currently residents in the unincorporated parts of the county can shoot off…
-
Tippecanoe County commissioners this morning will review rules for setting off fireworks.Currently, it’s legal to use the devices any day of the year…
-
The Tippecanoe County Commission will consider restrictions on when people may set off fireworks.Commissioner Tom Murtaugh says he’s been hearing…
-
Dry weather is forcing Tippecanoe County to extend its restrictions on fireworks.The commission signed a measure banning the use of those explosives…
-
West Lafayette and Purdue are joining Lafayette in prohibiting the use of fireworks.The move is done to prevent any fires during the current drought.Both…
-
The arid conditions are forcing a ban on fireworks in Lafayette.The Fire Department is forbidding their use as part of the city’s burn ban.Officials say…