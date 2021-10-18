-
Local and national groups hope to see some programs developed in response to food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic made permanent. One of those is…
A new report highlights the critical need to address food insecurity in Indiana.The USDA Household Food Security in the United States report found 14…
Oftentimes, the issue of hunger is associated with people in inner cities, where the cost of living tends to be high.But a new study shows some of the…
A new study is mapping those at risk of hunger.Map the Meal Gap comes from Feeding America and estimates the rate of food insecurity for a county’s…
Helping seniors maintain their dignity and get them the food they need – that’s the idea behind a pilot program Food Finders Food Bank is kicking off next…
The number of children in mid-North Indiana who don’t always know where their next meal is coming stands at roughly 30,000, according to a new study.The…