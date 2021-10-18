-
The Salvation Army of Lafayette is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign.The money dropped in the kettles throughout the holiday season is part of the…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette exceeded its annual campaign goal by $2,824. It was aiming for $4.75 million this year.Campaign Chair Bill Olds says…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is closing in on its $4.75 million fundraising target.The community-wide effort to help fund 23 nonprofit agencies…
The Greater Lafayette community is being asked to raise $4.75 million during the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign this year.Chairman Bill Olds…
Thousands of donations have added up to a successful campaign for the United Way of Greater Lafayette.The organization surpassed it $4.6 million goal by…