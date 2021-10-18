-
A pair of state lawmakers say drivers in Indiana need a “hard reset in what’s expected of them behind the wheel.” Those lawmakers are proposing short- and…
Some Indiana lawmakers are weighing whether schools should have the option to locally license or permit new teachers. It was a main point of conversation…
It’s now up to Indiana courts to decide whether a new emergency powers law is unconstitutional. Attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly…
The Indiana Supreme Court denied Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to halt a lawsuit between the governor and the General Assembly over emergency…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita lost in court again over a controversial emergency powers law recently created by the General Assembly.The new law,…
Fishers attorney Chris Jeter is the newest member of the Indiana House of Representatives.Jeter was voted in by a private Republican caucus to fill out…
Indiana is officially getting a new casino in Terre Haute. The state Gaming Commission approved the facility Friday, set to open in September 2021.The…
A pre-K advocacy group made up of Indiana businesses and philanthropic organizations asked a group of legislators on Wednesday to give more funding to…
Legislation to deregulate the telecommunication industry in Indiana is credited with opening the door for hundreds-of-millions of dollars of…