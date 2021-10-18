-
The head of Exodus Refugee Immigration says Syrian refugees in Indiana are relieved and feeling positive after a federal court blocked Governor Mike…
A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday on a case challenging Governor Mike Pence’s attempt to withhold funds from programs helping Syrian…
Indiana governor Mike Pence will be in the spotlight tonight as he delivers the keynote speech at the Republican National Convention.In selecting Pence as…
During this year’s legislative session, Indiana lawmakers voted to codify – or put into law - the state’s health insurance program for low income…
Donald Trump has repeatedly said Hoosier native Judge Gonzalo Curiel wasn’t impartial when ruling on a case involving Trump because of Curiel’s Mexican…
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz wants to see preschool available to all Indiana kids — and says it should be at the front of lawmakers’ minds as they…
A federal judge has set a hearing next month to consider a bid to block Indiana’s new abortion law.Known as House Enrolled Act 1337, the law bans…
The panel that will decide the future of Indiana standardized testing is now complete, officials announced Friday. Gov. Mike Pence and House Speaker Brian…
Gov. Mike Pence Friday announced his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), just four days before Indiana’s primary. Pence…
Farmers may shake off a tax burden under a bill signed into law by Gov. Mike Pence – but the legislation may place another burden on local governments.The…