Governor Mitch Daniels

Governor-elect Eric Holcomb has chosen Earl Goode as his administration’s chief of staff.Holcomb says filling the chief of staff position is the most…
The Indiana Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that computer giant IBM did breach its contract with the state after former Gov. Mitch Daniels hired the firm to…
Private schools are experiencing a surge in enrollment, in large part due to the state’s expanding voucher program. When the program first passed in 2011,…
An energy efficiency plan requested by Governor Pence is on its way to his desk.The Senate has given final approval to a bill requiring electric utilities…
For the second time in a week, a legislative committee has taken a step toward removing State Superintendent Glenda Ritz as chair of the State Board of…
At the heart of the dispute between Indiana and computer giant IBM is whether the technology firm’s failures in the contract to modernize the state’s…
The ongoing legal battle between the state and computer giant IBM will have its day in front of the Indiana Supreme Court Thursday. The state hired IBM in…
Some questions asked of the mayor this week:You recently got back an assessment from a company in South Carolina assessing how ready the county is for…
After already breaking the state’s record for job commitments in 2012, nine more companies have pledged to create more than 2,500 jobs over the new few…
Approximately 335,000 Hoosiers who would have owed the state taxes next year, should be getting money back instead. The reason is the automatic taxpayer…