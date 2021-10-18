-
The second man to walk on the moon will be at Purdue Oct. 16.Buzz Aldrin will be discussing his latest book “Mission to Mars: My Vision for Space…
-
The images from NASA's Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) lunar spacecraft offer a fresh view of the moon's far side.
-
A NASA mission to map what’s under the surface of the moon should begin collecting data in March.Purdue Distinguished Professor of Earth and Atmospheric…
-
The mission might help shed light on a theory that the moon resulted from a collision of two moons.