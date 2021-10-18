Historic Centennial Neighborhood

-
Lafayette’s Centennial Neighborhood has a Land Use Plan. The city council approved the document, which will be part of the county’s comprehensive plan.The…
-
A Lafayette neighborhood has the foundations of a long-term plan. A nearly two year effort has produced a draft document for the Historic Centennial…
-
Early results of a survey are giving some indication of what potential homeowners are looking for in a new Lafayette development.The group behind the…
-
A national organization focused on more sustainable neighborhoods is giving advice to the city of Lafayette.Global Green USA met with community leaders…
-
An organization focused on a cleaner environment and sustainability is in Lafayette this week outlining ways to improve one of the city’s…