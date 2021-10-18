-
The Hoosier Lottery broke sales and revenue records in its last fiscal year – wildly surpassing expectations and, thus, sending more money back to the…
The Hoosier Lottery generated more than $300 million for the state in the last fiscal year, which supports teacher retirement and police and firefighter…
The state of Illinois recently released a statement saying any large lottery payouts would be delayed because of the state’s ongoing financial issues --…
The Hoosier Lottery and Ivy Tech are partnering up to promote financial literacy. Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor says they’ve launched what's…
The company running the Hoosier Lottery set a record for revenue in their first full year, but it fell just shy of the revenue level it guaranteed the…
The State Lottery Commission’s decision whether to hire a private company to manage the lottery will wait another week. The panel began exploring the…
The Indiana Lottery Commission is reaching out to the private sector for help in improving performance and expanding its operations. Beginning Wednesday…