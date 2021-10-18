-
As the Department of Education works to rewrite the A-through-F rating standards for Indiana schools, it‘s grappling with how to measure not just academic…
-
Students in the West Lafayette Community School Corporation earned a 91.1% passing rate on both portions of this year’s ISTEP exam. That’s third best in…
-
Indiana education officials will throw out the results of 1,388 ISTEP exams because of the statewide disruptions to this spring’s online tests. The move…
-
The head of the testing company that administers Indiana’s benchmark standardized test issued a public apology Friday, nearly two months after two…
-
In the wake of ISTEP testing disruptions that have called into question the validity of this year’s tests, the General Assembly this week will hold the…
-
State education officials have hired a New Hampshire-based firm to review results of Indiana’s ISTEP exams after at least 78,000 students’ online tests…
-
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz says the ISTEP testing schedule has been extended three days after two straight days of statewide glitches this week.…
-
In perhaps the biggest upset of Tuesday’s statewide election, Democrat Glenda Ritz came from behind to unseat GOP incumbent Tony Bennett as Indiana’s…
-
The state’s ISTEP scores are out and area school corporations are showing mostly positive results.The statewide figure for all students passing both the…
-
The state of Indiana spent about $3-million last year to help out public schools with the lowest I-Step scores.New legislation being proposed by State…