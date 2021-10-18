IN Department of Education

-
The Department of Education will release 2016 ISTEP data in the coming weeks before calculating A-F grades for schools.Schools and parents received…
-
A panel of school leaders and state education experts met for the first time on Monday to map Indiana’s path to compliance with the Every Student Succeeds…
-
Republicans have their first candidate for state school superintendent in next year's election.Dawn Wooten is an adjunct English instructor at IPFW,…
-
The State Board of Education thinks there are serious consequences to the latest problems in grading the ISTEP exam, and is even considering taking legal…
-
Governor-appointed consultant Edward Roeber has less than two days to fix ISTEP -- a job he says usually takes a couple years.Roeber is tasked with…
-
Even as five more states were granted waivers Thursday from certain parts of the federal No Child Left Behind Act, Indiana looks for the time being like…
-
Eighty-four percent of Indiana third grade students passed a new state-required reading assessment.The Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination for…