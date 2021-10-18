Indiana BMV

-
Don’t plan to use cash to pay when you go to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles any time soon.That’s what the BMV is asking Hoosiers amid a nationwide coin…
-
Out-of-state Purdue University students who want to vote in local elections will soon have a free way to get a valid Indiana ID without giving up other…
-
Hoosiers will once again be able to get a personalized license plate from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, beginning Friday. The program resumes nearly three…
-
Registration fees at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will decrease for more than two million Hoosiers next year as a result of legislation Gov. Mike Pence…
-
POLICE BODY CAMERASLegislation headed to the governor will give the public and the press more access to police body camera videos than they’ve ever had. A…
-
BMV FEES Legislators should take a final vote this week on making license branch trips cheaper and easier.Two million motorcyclists, truckers and bus…
-
7pm UPDATE:House lawmakers Wednesday adjusted a measure that would reform the state’s medical malpractice system. But, legislators acknowledge the bill…
-
Two million Hoosiers would pay less at the license branch under a bill unanimously approved by the House.The 431-page bill is the result of a two-year…
-
Legislation that drastically simplifies the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ complex registration and fee system will likely advance with strong bipartisan…
-
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles may owe Hoosiers more money.A judge Monday approved a class-action lawsuit against the BMV and ordered another round…