Indiana Board of Education

School coalitions could become a new feature of the state's education system, as lawmakers consider another pilot program to better prepare students for…
This is a two-part series looking at the candidates for Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. The state superintendent runs the Department of…
Schools will start soon, but where you live doesn’t necessarily determine where you go to school anymore. Families can choose where to go to school —…
Last week, state superintendent Glenda Ritz and State Board of Education member Byron Ernest went to D.C. for separate national conferences to learn what…
The Indiana Department of Education released a list of options for calculating school accountability grades for the 2014-15 school year. This was a year…
The leaders of the State House and Senate have made their initial appointments to the revamped State Board of Education. Byron Ernest was appointed to the…
The reboot of the State Board of Education is set for next week.Monday is the deadline for Governor Pence, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate President…
Indiana legislators finalized a contentious bill Wednesday night that changes the composition of the State Board of Education. Senate Bill 1 allows state…
Legislation to remove Glenda Ritz as chair of the State Board of Education may expand to address other tension points between the board and the…
As Republicans move toward a final version of a bill removing one of state school superintendent Glenda Ritz‘s responsibilities, Democrats say the debate…