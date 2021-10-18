-
The ACLU of Indiana has filed several federal lawsuits on behalf of six prisoners at the Miami Correctional Facility who say they were held under…
Indiana Left It To County Courts To Release Prisoners During The COVID Crisis. Most Of Them Haven’t.Public health experts and advocates have worried about correctional facilities since the beginning of the pandemic. In such close quarters, social…
Early one April morning, inmates at Indiana’s Plainfield Correctional Facility found a fellow inmate unconscious in his bed. “He was barely breathing when…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 37 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 387. The state announced more than 8,500…
A transgender inmate is suing the Indiana Department of Correction for denying her request for hormone therapy while in prison.Anthony Loveday was…
A juvenile correctional facility in southeastern Indiana started an experiment two years ago.It distributed secure tablet computers to all of the…
The Indiana Department of Correction says it has reached a milestone by enrolling thousands of released offenders in HIP 2.0 and Medicaid. A state law…
The ACLU and Indiana Protection and Advocacy Services will get increased access for monitoring the treatment of mentally ill inmates at state prisons.…
An inmate at the Putnamville Correctional Facility has died after a viral outbreak at the prison. Authorities are blaming a progressive virus that causes…
The final budget proposal released Tuesday provides around $80 million for community corrections programs.The amount is in between the House and Senate…