Indiana’s three Republican candidates for U.S. Senate – former state Rep. Mike Braun, U.S.Rep. Luke Messer (R-Shelbyville), and U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita…
At the annual Indiana Republican Party Fall Dinner, many members of the GOP paid tribute to retiring Senator Dan Coats.Coats is not seeking re-election…
The Indiana Republican Party will choose its replacement for Mike Pence on the gubernatorial ticket in a little more than a week. Once Mike Pence withdrew…
Senate Republicans have announced they want to fully fund the third winner of the state’s Regional Cities Initiative.In April, the General Assembly…
Governor Mike Pence has indicated he will likely weigh in on the upcoming debate over LGBT rights during his upcoming State of the State address.The…
Senate Republicans Tuesday unveiled the details of legislation they say strikes a balance between protecting the LGBT community from discrimination and…
Governor Mike Pence this evening will officially announce his reelection bid at the state Republican Party’s spring fundraising dinner.While Pence had…
State Republican Party Chair Tim Berry called Tuesday’s election “Ladies Night” as all three female GOP statewide candidates earned emphatic victories. A…
The Indiana Republican Party passed a platform Saturday endorsing marriage that some delegates found divisive.The language officially adopted by the party…
The Indiana GOP convention ran late into Saturday afternoon after a floor fight for the Indiana Treasurer nomination went through multiple votes.There…