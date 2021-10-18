Indiana schools

-
The state's latest update on COVID-19 in schools shows 5,529 newly reported student cases – a new record for the second week in a row. More than 4,000 of…
Indiana is set to unveil ILEARN results later this week, and officials say the data is a key tool to gauge student learning during the pandemic. But some…
Indiana is no longer requiring K-12 schools to implement any COVID-19 precautions or restrictions. State health officials say those decisions must now be…
Earlier this year, people across Indiana got word energy prices were going up - leading school districts to scramble to budget for the increase.But, as…
School districts around the state, including Clinton Central, are posing nine different referenda on ballots.These ballot measures are becoming an…
This is a two-part series looking at the candidates for Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. The state superintendent runs the Department of…
Public schools in Indiana serve about 2,400 students who are deaf or hard of hearing. Of those students a growing number now use cochlear implants, small…