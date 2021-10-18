-
Of Tippecanoe County’s three school corporations, so far only Lafayette School Corporation officials plan to close for next week’s “Red For Ed” rally at…
-
The standardized test that will replace Indiana's ISTEP will take students significantly less time to complete, according to estimates from the Indiana…
-
The 2016 ISTEP+ scores show the number of students passing the test decreased for the second year in a row.Fifty-two percent of students passed both the…
-
A group of superintendents from around the state has written a letter this week criticizing the way the process of re-writing the state assessment has…
-
The ISTEP panel that is developing a legislative recommendation for how to replace the state’s testing system heard from a slew of national testing…
-
The Department of Education will release 2016 ISTEP data in the coming weeks before calculating A-F grades for schools.Schools and parents received…
-
State education officials want $4 million from CTB, the testing company they blame for problems with last year’s ISTEP test, arguing the company did not…
-
The panel creating the framework for a new state assessment is now considering a different timeline for the new test.The 2015 General Assembly created the…
-
2015 ISTEP scores were supposed to be posted online for parents to see Thursday, but an executive from the company scoring the test now says that will be…
-
The panel re-writing the state’s school standardized assessment met for the second time Tuesday.However, members are unsure of their vision for the…