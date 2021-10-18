© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Italy Tour

  • Purdue Bball.jpg
    Purdue basketball begins play in Italy
    Rome is the first stop on the Purdue men’s basketball team’s tour of Italy.The Boilermakers are taking on an All-Star team from Italy, Thursday, in the…