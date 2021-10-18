-
May 5th though 11th marks National Travel and Tourism week. In the Greater Lafayette Area, Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette is marking local sites and…
A Tippecanoe County law would drastically restrict the number of days county residents could rent their homes out to visitors on websites such as Airbnb.…
The Executive Director of the Indiana Tourism Association, Carrie Lambert, visited the Lafayette Area Friday while on a statewide tour of local tourism…
The Lafayette-West Lafayette Convention and Visitors Bureau has changed its name. The group is now Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette.President Jo Wade says…
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Jo Wade, president of the Lafayette-West Lafayette Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Sara Erickson, social media specialist…