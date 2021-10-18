-
What does a classical music director do on vacation? WBAA's John Clare spends a "bus driver's holiday" in Chicago for part of this week. His travels…
Nick Palmer leads the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra in its annual "Holiday Pops" concert Saturday, December 16th at 7:30 at the Long Center for the…
The fifth volume of the Complete Beethoven String Quartets from Quartetto di Cremona features the String Quartet No. 15, Opus 132 and the only original…
Johann Sebastian Bach is very highly regarded by musicians and music lovers alike. Each year, there are festivals for his music, and around the world,…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Nick Palmer, Music Director of the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, about the next performance, the Keller Concert,…
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Sara Daly Brosman, who runs the Delphi Opera House in Delphi. They’ll discuss the history of the venue and preview some of…
The next concert from the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society is Sunday afternoon, February 28th, and features music for bassoon and string quartet. On the…
The Bach Chorale Singers perform this Sunday afternoon, February 21st, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. On the program are two early cantatas by Johann…
Lisa Kaplan is one of four pianists who will join composer Philip Glass to perform his complete Piano Etudes this weekend at Loeb Playhouse. Saturday…
The Grammy Awards ceremony is Monday night, broadcast on network television from 8–11:30 p.m. ET. Before that show, there are 70 categories that will be…