House Republicans have selected Matthew Lehman (R-Berne) as their new majority leader.Lehman defeated Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) in a Republican…
Indiana House Majority Floor Leader Jud McMillin – a rising star in the GOP caucus – abruptly resigned Tuesday. McMillin was chosen last year by fellow…
Indiana legislators finalized a contentious bill Wednesday night that changes the composition of the State Board of Education. Senate Bill 1 allows state…
House Republicans have a new member in their leadership for the first time in 12 years.Rep. Eric Turner (R-Cicero) is set to vacate the House seat he won…
Indiana’s expungement law allows the criminal record of those convicted of a misdemeanor and some low-level felonies to be wiped clean five years after…
Opponents of legislation that would require some welfare recipients to be drug tested say the bill risks driving children deeper into poverty. Still, the…
Legislators began work Wednesday on the final details of a bill allowing people to resist illegal police entry into their homes. Some lawmakers want to…
A bill allowing people to resist unlawful police entry into their homes garnered more support from law enforcement after the House amended it Tuesday.…
Under a bill currently in the state Senate people who commit Class D felonies could have their crimes converted to misdemeanors 3 years after conviction.…