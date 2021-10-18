Kerwin Olson

-
The Indiana Supreme Court Tuesday ruled it will not force Indiana lawmakers to release their emails under the state’s public records law. The Court says…
-
Water utility officials and consumer advocates agree that Indiana faces a critical need to upgrade and replace its water infrastructure, but differ on the…
-
A Marion County judge says the House Republican caucus doesn’t have to make lawmaker emails public under Indiana’s open records law. Citizen advocacy…
-
House Speaker Brian Bosma Tuesday halted a bill opponents say significantly reduces incentives for Hoosiers to use alternative energy for their…
-
Hearings began this week in a case that will determine whether utility customers or shareholders should pay for additional costs related to Duke Energy’s…
-
A state Senate committee approved legislation Thursday creating a new energy efficiency program, which would largely be directed by utility companies, to…
-
Consumer advocates groups say they are disappointed the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission didn’t include any mandated energy savings goals in its…
-
A new report indicates the state’s energy efficiency program legislators eliminated earlier this year was cost effective, saving about $3 for every one…