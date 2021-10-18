-
In a speech that was touted as one which would show Purdue as a leader in the country’s new manufacturing economy, the President of the National…
-
he Republican takeover of the Senate means Indiana‘s Joe Donnelly will be in the minority after new members take office in January. But the freshman…
-
Arguments raised by supporters and critics of the proposed pipeline are based on different sets of facts: lots of jobs vs. few; lower gas prices vs. higher ones; an environmental catastrophe vs. the realities of human consumption. What is clear, though, is that both sides are determined to win.
-
Landowners in Nebraska were offered large sums of money to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to cross their land on its way from Canada to the Gulf Coast. For some, the proposed pipeline symbolized new jobs and energy independence, but others saw it as environmentally dangerous.
-
The Obama administration has rejected a Canadian company's permit request to build the Keystone XL pipeline. The president said he turned down the proposal because congressional Republicans gave him a 60-day deadline that did not allow for a thorough review of the project.