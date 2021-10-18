-
A year after securing additional power in the state legislature, Tippecanoe County Democrats held their seats on the Lafayette City Council and made…
-
Some of the candidates for Lafayette City Council squared off in their final debate before next month’s election Thursday night.PUBLIC SAFETYA…
-
The Lafayette City Council is one step closer to approving a nearly 50-percent water rate increase, but officials say it’ll only make a few dollars’…
-
Residents of a southwest side neighborhood took one last stand at Monday’s Lafayette City Council meeting, hoping to block a Habitat for Humanity…
-
A Lafayette subdivision comprised of Habitat for Humanity homes is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s southwest side.The Tippecanoe County…
-
The Lafayette City Council Monday approved the first reading of a new ordinance aimed at preserving the city’s remaining brick streets.The ordinance would…
-
The Lafayette City Council Tuesday night passed the first reading of an ordinance that would give the mayor and other elected officials a 5.5-percent…
-
Both the Tippecanoe County Commissioners and the Lafayette City Council voted Tuesday to add protections for the transgender community to existing human…
-
Lafayette, one of the first cities in Indiana to write protections for sexual orientation into its human relations ordinance, is one vote away from adding…
-
One of the traits of many mayors that is spoken of frequently but embodied less often is leadership. It’s a subject we spend some time on with West…