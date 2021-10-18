-
The U.S. Steel plant in Portage has had another spill into a Lake Michigan waterway — the second one in less than two weeks. A sheen was discovered in the…
-
Environmental activists, lakeshore residents, and sport fishermen in Indiana say enough is enough — the state has to do more to prevent industrial spills…
-
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
-
U.S. Steel had yet another oil leak on Friday. An official with the northwest Indiana company says it found a “light, intermittent oil sheen” near one of…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is considering a penalty against BP's large refinery in the Lake County town of Whiting.The Indiana…
-
This election year, a wall between Mexico and the United States is causing a stir.But in northern Indiana, a different kind of wall has been roiling…
-
Lake Michigan’s water level is currently a foot higher than its long-term average of 578.8 feet. Lead forecaster at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’…
-
A property rights battle over public access to Indiana's Lake Michigan shore is moving forward with a new issue in the mix -- erosion.Patricia Sharkey's…
-
A team of researchers at Purdue is getting a better understanding of the currents in Lake Michigan.Cary Troy, assistant professor of civil engineering,…