-
Democrat Tara Nelson will be the party’s nominee in the 4th Congressional District.She won 58% of the vote over Lester Moore in Tuesday’s Primary.Nelson…
-
A candidate in the Fourth Congressional District race is being kicked off the November ballot.The Libertarian Party elected to remove Joe Bowman’s name…
-
Congressman Todd Rokita is ending his first term in office without a challenger in the Primary Election. However, the Republican will have opposition in…
-
One of the Democrats running for the party’s nomination in the 4th Congressional District is getting more support. Lester Moore picked up the endorsement…