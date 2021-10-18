-
At the Purdue Board of Trustees Meeting on Friday, trustees passed new civics literacy requirements for students. But the new requirements come despite…
A literacy effort in Tippecanoe County is closer to recruiting enough volunteers to fulfill its expansion plans.Read to Succeed has recruited 460 people…
A literacy program in Tippecanoe County elementary schools is boosting reading skills. The Lafayette School Corporation reports seeing a double-digit…
A group of Cumberland Elementary students will get some additional reading help this summer. The school will offer a six week literacy course for those…
After a positive first year, Greater Lafayette’s Read to Succeed program is expanding. The effort to boost literacy skills in kindergarten through third…
A literacy program in the Lafayette area is getting a financial boost.The Walmart Foundation awarded Read to Succeed a $60,000 grant through its State…