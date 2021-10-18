-
The city of Logansport plans to do its own air monitoring for pollution from a proposed zinc oxide manufacturing plant in Cass County. Waelz Sustainable…
-
Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 case count rose to 90 Monday, and the Indiana State Department of Health reported 844 Hoosier deaths from the novel…
-
Covid-19 outbreaks have forced several meatpacking plants across the United States to temporarily close, including a large Tyson meatpacking plant in…
-
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette opens a new exhibit, Status: Fluid/Dynamic this month. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artist Jason Myers, a native of…
-
Indiana Department of Transportation officials pitched the department’s proposal for two new J-turn intersections in Logansport Tuesday night. But…
-
The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization "dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can…
-
A Logansport State Senator will make a bid to become the state’s next Attorney General. He hopes to replace current AG Greg Zoeller, who is making a run…
-
The Wabash River occupies a comfortable position in Indiana consciousness. The state designated the waterway as its official river in 1996, and marching…
-
The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking a former contractor to either repave a stretch of Indiana highway that’s prematurely deteriorating or…