London

    Boudia Wins Gold!
    David Boudia said he wanted to enjoy the Olympic experience in London more than his first time around four years ago in Beijing.That shouldn't be too…
  • Patterson out of javelin competition
    Former Purdue athlete Kara Patterson will not advance to the finals of the javelin in the Olympics.She finished 15th in the qualifying rounds this morning…
    Boudia's Olympics focused on journey
    Olympic diving in the United States is in a bit of a drought. The last U.S. Olympic gold in the sport came 20 years ago and no American diver has earned a…
    Greg Louganis Discusses Olympics, Boudia
    Four-time Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis talks with WBAA's Sam Klemet about his experience in the games and his role as mentor of former Purdue diver…