-
The 45th Annual Round the Fountain Art Fair is this Saturday. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Keith Austin, and Jim Bodenmiller, both committee members of…
-
The 44th Annual Round the Fountain Art Fair is this Saturday. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Keith Austin, President of Better Merchants Marketing & Media…
-
Hoosiers can expect to pay 20- to 30-cents less per gallon of gas when they hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy.Com senior…
-
More people are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, compared to last year.Triple-A Hoosier Motor Club spokesperson Greg Seiter says they…