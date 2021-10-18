Mental Health America of Tippecanoe

-
Jennifer Flora has seen first-hand how difficult it can be for people to receive mental health treatment in Indiana. Flora says the nonprofit organization…
A new study from the nonprofit Mental Health America puts Indiana 45th in the nation when it comes to mental health care.The survey gauges achievement in…
Plans to close a local day shelter for the homeless are being delayed.Mental Health America announced last week it would shut down its facility on…
The Lafayette Daybreak Rotary Club is again sponsoring the 6th Annual A Toast to Mental Health.The fundraising event benefits Mental Health America of…
An international training program on how to recognize, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance abuse is coming to Greater…
An annual event hopes to raise money for two mental health organizations.The Lafayette Daybreak Rotary is hosting a “Toast to Mental Health.” It benefits…