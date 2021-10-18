© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mojito Fruit Salad

  • Arts & Culture
    Fruit Salad with Class
    Scott Hutcheson used his wife's class reunion as inspiration to present a new twist on an old standard - the fruit salad.Mojito Fruit Salad1/4 cup fresh…