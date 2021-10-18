-
The last man to walk on the moon – NASA astronaut and Purdue University graduate Gene Cernan -- has died.Cernan became the answer to a trivia question…
On January 9, 1970, Purdue alumnus and astronaut Neil Armstrong returned to his alma mater to receive an honorary doctoral degree in engineering.It was…
New observations show that tectonic activity may still be going on in the moon, which may mean that its core is still cooling.
The images from NASA's Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) lunar spacecraft offer a fresh view of the moon's far side.
A NASA mission to map what’s under the surface of the moon should begin collecting data in March.Purdue Distinguished Professor of Earth and Atmospheric…