Everything from Lego figures, chimpanzees, and even pizza have successfully made it into space but Purdue University researchers are trying to crack a…
The last man to walk on the moon – NASA astronaut and Purdue University graduate Gene Cernan -- has died.Cernan became the answer to a trivia question…
It will take more than engineers to put men on Mars.That was NASA administrator Charles Bolden’s response to Purdue’s “Systems Collaboratory” program…
There are a couple different types of pull that are critical to a Mars travel project a group of Purdue aeronautics students is crafting. One is…
Purdue President Mitch Daniels testified Wednesday before a Congressional committee that wanted to grill him about a report arguing for manned spaceflight…
The United States needs to spend more – a lot more – on space flight if astronauts are ever going to land on Mars.That’s the finding of a report issued by…
The Indiana Space Grant Consortium is accepting applications for those studying or teaching science, technology, engineering and math. Opportunities…
NASA is combining nine new research teams into the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI). The goal is to focus on questions…
A Purdue graduate and former NASA astronaut says students interested in a space career have to be technically literate.Roy Bridges piloted the space…
The second man to walk on the moon will be at Purdue Oct. 16.Buzz Aldrin will be discussing his latest book “Mission to Mars: My Vision for Space…