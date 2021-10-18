-
The heat wave settling over the Midwest is a byproduct of what’s left of Tropical Storm Barry, according to the National Weather Service.NWS Meteorologist…
-
National Weather Service officials say all the rain clouds this month may hold a silver lining for Indiana.NWS hydrologist Al Shipe says this year was…
-
Expect hazardous travel conditions due to freezing rain falling through the weekend in Greater Lafayette and Central Indiana.The National Weather Service…
-
UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirmed a fifth tornado, an EF-0 in Marion County.Residents and teams from the Indianapolis National Weather…
-
Two thousand homes and businesses in Indianapolis were still without power early Monday afternoon after wind gusts reaching speeds over 55 miles per hour…
-
A winter storm is expected to dump between 5 and 7 inches of snow in the Greater Lafayette area.The snow, combined with winds gusting up to 35 miles per…
-
After peaking at 21 feet in West Lafayette, nearly twice the 11 foot flood stage, floodwaters are receding in the Wabash and Tippecanoe…
-
Weather forecasters say the state’s temperature roller coaster is about to take another nose-dive.National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Puma says…
-
National Weather Service meteorologists say the cold snap heading to Indiana beginning Tuesday night is going to hang around for at least the next ten…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for White and Cass counties from Sunday night until Monday 7 a.m.Meteorologists say heavy snow…