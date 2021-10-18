-
Purdue Galleries invited three artists to find inspiration in Purdue’s Barron Hilton Flight and Space Exploration Archives. Their challenge was to bring…
A spaceship has landed at Purdue. Boeing donated a model of its X-20 Dyna-Soar Hypersonic Space Plane to the university. A dedication ceremony was held…
The U.S. Navy is naming a new ship after Purdue’s most famous alumnus.The secretary of the Navy announced the first Armstrong-class Auxiliary General…
On January 9, 1970, Purdue alumnus and astronaut Neil Armstrong returned to his alma mater to receive an honorary doctoral degree in engineering.It was…
Outside of Purdue’s Hall of Engineering are replica footprints of the man the building is named after. But, they are larger than average, which is fitting…
Like Neil Armstrong's bold moon mission, the recent Mars landing reminded the world what science, technology and a little audacity can achieve.
The Purdue community is remembering the life of its most famous and well traveled alumnus. Neil Armstrong, 82, passed away Saturday due to complications…